The OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update is now rolling out for the OnePlus Nord after the first beta phase with a multitude of bug fixes and software tweaks.

So for those who maybe don’t know already, OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 is not technically a stable build. This means that while the experience with the first Open Beta is pretty solid, there are plenty of issues to resolve. The update was confirmed as rolling out on the OnePlus Forums, with some optimizations for certain stock apps like the Calculator and the OnePlus Launcher.

Most of the other fixes brought in OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 are quality-of-life additions with resolutions for problems that likely won’t be an issue or aren’t likely to affect many users. Like many previous OTAs, there is some attention paid to the camera experience, but these are limited to the Pro mode and some UI problems when using Portrait mode.

For those of you using a second SIM card, OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 should now let you set the card in SIM slot 2 as your default. You can check out the full changelog below:

OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 for OnePlus Nord

System Optimized the UI display of Calculator Optimized the position and animation of some icons in the lock screen Optimized the background management of Whatsapp to receive more timely messages Fixed the issue that the battery icon is not displayed after the device is rotated from landscape to portrait Fixed the small probability issue where the Dirac Audio Tuner may fail to adjust the sound effect Fixed the small probability issue that alarm clocks can not be set

Message Fixed the issue that Messenger Bubbles can not pop up

Camera Fixed the issue with Histogram and horizontal reference line being turned off by default Fixed the flashing issue with the icon of Depth effect while shooting with portrait mode

Network Fixed the issue that SIM 2 can not be set as the default card



Having a device running this build, I can honestly say that the experience has been pretty solid so far. OnePlus has been quick to roll out a second update to resolve some lingering issues, but let’s hope that we get the stable Android 11 update on OnePlus Nord series hardware sooner rather than later.

If you want to grab the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 2 update, you should be able to head to your Settings > System updates panel and grab the update. The actual OTA file is around 200MB in size, which is not too bad considering the number of fixes here. However, you may want to use Oxygen Updater or manually flash the .zip file provided in the original Forum post.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: