Xiaomi Mi 11 set for global launch on February 8

After an official launch in China in late December 2020, the Xiaomi Mi 11 will officially go global on February 8.

If you didn’t already know, the Xiaomi Mi 11 was the very first device to launch with the top-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. However, with this initial launch being limited to China, it was not entirely clear just how or when Xiaomi’s flagship handset might come westward.

Some announcement posts on the Portuguese Mi Community pages unearthed by GSMArena point to a February 8 launch date for the Xiaomi Mi 11 in Europe. Given that almost every single device launched in mainland China lacks access to the Google Play Store, we’d imagine that this will be the only extra inclusion on this “global” variant.

It’s not clear if Xiaomi is planning on unveiling the rumored Mi 11 Pro or just the standard Mi 11 and Lite series. We do know that this is the official launch of Xiaomi’s MIUI 12.5 update, which is based upon Android 11. Expect to learn more about all of the features baked into the third-party Android skin, which is an “acquired taste” to say the least.

We’re actually excited to learn more – with Xiaomi really growing as a brand over the past 24 months, they are steadily becoming one of the major players in European markets. For those wondering, the Xiaomi Mi 11 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8/12GB of RAM, 128/256GB storage, a 6.81-inch QHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display, plus a camera system that relies on a whopping 108-megapixel main camera sensor.

If the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro does launch alongside the standard Mi 11, it could be a real contender to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra at this early stage of 2021.

