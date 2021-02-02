Google Assistant ‘device hasn’t been set up yet’ error breaks smart home voice control

- Feb. 2nd 2021 2:42 pm PT

An apparent “set up” issue with the Google Assistant today prevents users from controlling smart home devices with their voice. 

On phones, Assistant returns the below error when trying to control smart lights, plugs, ceiling fans, and even robot vacuums. Philips Hue, Kasa, and Roomba devices are currently inoperable over voice, but C by GE bulbs do work in our testing this afternoon.

It looks like that device hasn’t been set up yet. You can do that in the Google Home app.

A similar “device set up” error is returned when using Google Assistant on Smart Displays and speakers. There are a slew of user reports on Reddit encountering the same issue, with Google Support aware of the problem and investigating. Those affected are told to do the following on their Assistant devices:

“Can you send a feedback by just saying, :”Hey Google, send feedback” it’ll give you 90 seconds for your message. Just say “GHT3 Can’t control home automation device via voice”

Oddly, on/off toggles, sliders, and other adjustments in the Google Home app continue to function, while on-screen touch controls still work on the Nest Hub. Only voice-related functionality is completely offline.

Attempting to follow the instructions and set up devices in the Home app does not work to resolve the issue.

