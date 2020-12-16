Rounded corners are a common part of mobile devices, but they’re definitely not something you want on a TV. Recently, though, a bizarre bug on Chromecast devices caused rounded corners to appear.

The folks over at Droid-Life discovered this issue, which affected Chromecast 2nd-Gen, 3rd-Gen, and Chromecast Ultra models but not the new Chromecast with Google TV.

Apparently, this bizarre bug would show the rounded corners on Chromecast not just when the slideshow mode was being used, as pictured below (via Reddit), but also when content was actively being cast. Yikes. The issue, which has been on a growing support thread for the past few months, was acknowledged by Google in late November, with the company explaining that an incoming software update would fix the problem.

I have some important updates to share around this issue. Our team believes they’ve found a solution for this issue and it will take some time to roll out. Please expect the fix to roll out over the next firmware update. We appreciate your patience.

It’s still largely unclear how this issue occurred in the first place — something like this seems like it would have to be at least somewhat intentional — but it’s good to see that Google has patched things up.

You can check the latest Chromecast firmware versions here to see if your Chromecast is up to date. Google, unfortunately, didn’t mention which firmware version fixed the problem.

