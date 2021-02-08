Flutter is a development framework for creating applications on Android, iOS, web, and desktop. While it’s increasingly being used, the UI toolkit is not really meant to have a high profile to end users. That said, there exists a short video of Silicon Valley’s Russ Hanneman talking about Google’s Flutter.

Chris Diamantopoulos played Hanneman in HBO’s Silicon Valley — as well as the “camera guy”/boom mic operator in season 9 of The Office. Back in September, the actor was hired for a Cameo video by Flutter development company Very Good Ventures.

“Russ Hanneman” unsurprisingly advertises the firm, which created the first commercial Flutter app (used to enter the Hamilton ticket draw) outside of Google, but also dedicates a line to praising the development tool:

All jokes aside, Flutter is the future of mobile, desktop, and web app development.

The “billionaire” (as a result of putting radio on the internet) then laments that Pied Piper — which he invested in — did not use Flutter. He claims, with a painting of him in the background, that this development choice would have made him a trillionaire.

Kind of makes me sad though. See I think about my Tres Comas and I think that I would be at ‘”cuatro comas” if Pied Piper had Flutter. But they didn’t. All they had was Richard Hendricks lying to me. Oh they had that spooky guy [Gilfoyle] too. That guy [Jared] hahah. Hanneman out.

If we analyze the claim and in-universe premise of this Cameo for a brief moment, Flutter would have most made sense during season 4 for either PiperChat video calling or the decentralized file storage app. In both cases, it would have simplified app development across different platforms by allowing for a single codebase. It’s both a funny and somewhat accurate line, with this Russ Hanneman clip meant to boost both the development house and Flutter from Google.

