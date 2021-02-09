Little Nightmares II arriving on Stadia this week, free w/ Pro

As shared on Bandai Namco’s blog (via Bryant Chappel), Little Nightmares II, sequel to the 2017 horror puzzle platformer, will indeed arrive on Stadia when it launches this week, and it will be free to Stadia Pro members.

Little Nightmares II is a suspense-adventure game in which you play as Mono, a young boy trapped in a world that has been distorted by the humming transmission of a distant tower. With Six, the girl in a yellow raincoat, as his guide, Mono sets out to discover the dark secrets of The Signal Tower and save Six from her terrible fate. But their journey will not be straightforward as Mono and Six will face a gallery of new threats from the terrible residents of this world. Will you dare to face this collection of new, little nightmares?

Coinciding with the announcement of the game’s Stadia release, Bandai Namco has dropped a new trailer for Little Nightmares II, putting the game’s eery vibes and clever puzzles on full display.

Just like the first Little Nightmares, the sequel will be available for free to claim by Stadia Pro members for a limited time. Otherwise, the game will be available for purchase from the Stadia Store for $29.99.

Interestingly, the Stadia port of Little Nightmares II is being handled by Supermassive Games, the studio responsible for PlayStation’s Until Dawn and one of the studios that had an agreement in place to develop an exclusive game for Stadia Games and Entertainment.

