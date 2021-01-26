As announced last year, Journey to the Savage Planet is headed to Google Stadia, but now we have an official release date. The game is hitting Stadia on February 1st.

Update 1/26: After a tweet caused some confusion about the release date, 9to5Google has confirmed with Stadia that the release of Journey to the Savage Planet will indeed fall on February 1st as a part of the month’s new titles free with Pro. The article as follows has been updated to reflect that information.

Journey to the Savage Planet will be the latest game available for free to Stadia Pro subscribers. The game was developed by Typhoon Studios, which Google acquired last year to help push Stadia Games and Entertainment in its development of first-party games.

On Twitter today, former Typhoon Studios director Alex Hutchinson said that Journey to the Savage Planet would arrive on Google Stadia on January 28 (now confirmed as 2/1). He claims that date was previously announced, but as far as we can tell, that’s not actually the case. An early-year launch has been expected for some time, though, and it’s great to see.

When the game launches on Stadia next week, it will be coming just after the game’s Steam release on PC. Notably, too, the Stadia version of the game is an exclusive edition that includes all previous expansion content as well as bonus content only found on Stadia.

“WELCOME TO THE PIONEER PROGRAM! As the newest recruit of Kindred Aerospace – The 4th best interstellar space exploration company – Your job is to determine if the planet ARY-26 planet is fit for humans. You may be short on equipment and experience, but you’ll figure it out. Good luck!

More on Stadia:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: