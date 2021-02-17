Ahead of upcoming Australian legislation that would require payment for linking, Google signed a three-year partnership with News Corp that will bring publications from three countries into News Showcase.

Among the News Corp publications joining Google News Showcase will be the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, MarketWatch, and the New York Post; in the UK: the Times, the Sunday Times, and the Sun; and in Australia, a range of news platforms, including the Australian, news.com.au, Sky News, and multiple metropolitan and local titles.

News Showcase will see Google pay those publications for content that appears as cards (as seen above) in Google News and Discover. It is Google’s preferred solution to support news organizations with an initial $1 billion commitment set.

News Corps says it will get “significant payments.” The partnership also spans across YouTube, AMP-powered Web Stories, Audio, and ad technology as part of:

development of a subscription platform

sharing of ad revenue via Google’s ad technology services

the cultivation of audio journalism

meaningful investments in innovative video journalism by YouTube.

I would like to thank Sundar Pichai and his team at Google who have shown a thoughtful commitment to journalism that will resonate in every country. Robert Thomson, chief executive of News Corp

