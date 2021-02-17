The rollout of Android 11 by Samsung has been way faster than anyone expected, and it continues to expand to more devices. However, that rollout came with One UI 3.0, not the newer version shipping on the Galaxy S21. Tonight, Samsung is announcing the rollout of One UI 3.1.

Starting today, Samsung is bringing One UI 3.1 to a handful of devices that already picked up the Android 11, One UI 3.0 update. Samsung specifically calls out the Galaxy S20, Note 20, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and Galaxy Z Flip devices as picking up the update over the next several weeks, starting in “select regions” tonight.

What’s different between One UI 3.1 and One UI 3.0? Visually, there’s not much different, and both versions are built on top of Android 11 with its core features. Perhaps most notably on the Android 11 side of things, One UI 3.1 brings support for the neat smart home controls that can be found on the Pixel’s lockscreen. More on that here.

Samsung also points out that this update will bring additional features that debuted on the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra to older devices. Those features include improvements to Single Take mode, “Object Eraser” in the photo editing app, Multi Mic Recording, Eye Comfort Shield, and Private Share which strips photos of metadata before sharing them.

One UI 3.1 certainly isn’t a major update, but it packs quite a few useful additions. Notably, One UI 3.1 can also be found on the Galaxy Tab S7 series and has been spotted in limited rollouts on the Galaxy S20 FE.

