Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 $209 off, Nest Thermostat E $139, more

Today’s best deals are headlined by the first price cut on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G at $209 off, as well as Nest Thermostat E at $139 and a PNY storage Gold Box from $13. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G sees first price cut

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G 256GB Android Smartphone for $1,791. Usually fetching $2,000, today’s offer amounts to the very first price cut we’ve seen, amounts to $209 in savings, and is subsequently a new all-time low.

Samsung’s latest folding smartphone arrives with a 7.6-inch AMOLED display that can expand out from a more typical handset form factor into a tablet-like device. Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G also packs 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, all-day battery life, and a trio of 12MP camera sensors around back.

Google Nest Thermostat E falls to $139

Google’s official eBay storefront currently offers its Nest Thermostat E for $139. Down from the usual $169 going rate, today’s offer amounts to $30 in savings, is the best we’ve seen in three months, and comes within $9 of our previous mention. While Google’s new Nest Thermostat enters at a slightly more affordable price point, the E model delivers more intelligent features and a high-end design. Alongside frosted glass display and Assistant integration, you’ll enjoy various scheduling features that help cut down on energy usage while also keeping your home the ideal temperature.

Amazon 1-day PNY storage sale from $13

Amazon is offering up to 24% off PNY memory cards and flash drives. One standout is the PNY 128GB Elite-X V30 microSDXC Flash Memory Card for $18. Regularly $25, today’s offer is 28% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find.

Ideal for some quick and affordable extra storage for smartphones, tablets, dash cameras, and more, it sports speeds up to 100MB/s. This Class 10 U3 memory card has an “included SD adapter for compatibility with SDHC devices” as well.

