Samsung’s recent smartphone camera sensor efforts have been a little hit or miss, but with the introduction of the new 50-megapixel ISOCELL GN2, the firm is looking to improve autofocus speed and accuracy.

The sensor was unveiled today, with what the Korean firm is calling “Dual Pixel Pro” tech that “utilizes 100 million phase-detecting photodiodes” to help ensure the ISOCELL GN2 focuses faster and more accurately than previous releases.

This brand-new smartphone sensor measures in at 1/1.12-inches and has a maximum resolution of 50 million 1.4μm-sized pixels. Samsung claims that the ISOCELL GN2 should “offer exceptionally detailed photographs in regular settings.” While the larger sensor should also help improve photos taken in low-lit or mixed-lighting environments such as indoors, the sensor can simulate a larger 2.8μm-pixel with four-pixel-binning technology to absorb more light, delivering brighter and sharper images.

Another interesting aspect to the Samsung ISOCELL GN2 is the ability to produce 100-megapixel shots thanks to “an intelligent re-mosaic algorithm.” This creates three individual layers of 50-megapixel frames in green, red, and blue. All frames are then upscaled and merged to produce a single 100-megapixel image.

It is also the first Samsung imaging sensor to include Dual Pixel Pro. This phase-detect autofocus solution uses two photodiodes within each pixel of the ISOCELL GN2. This effectively means that the Dual Pixel Pro tech allows for 100 million phase detecting points, therefore improving autofocus speed and accuracy.

Video is not left behind, as this brand-new imaging sensor includes the ability to shoot full-HD videos at up to 480 fps and 4K at up to 120fps. There was no mention of 8K support, which is an interesting omission given the move by Samsung to add the higher resolution to its flagship lines in recent years.

Samsung has confirmed that the ISOCELL GN2 sensor is already in mass production, which means it is likely to arrive in upcoming smartphones from the firm toward the latter half of the year.

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: