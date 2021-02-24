For those still happy to root and tinker on their Android devices, Magisk is an essential. The latest Magisk v22.0 build is now available, and it adds support for the recently released Galaxy S21 series alongside a few extra tweaks.

Previous updates to the tool have added Android 11 support, with beta releases also adding support for the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G. The Magisk v22.0 update is now adding support for what is likely the biggest Android flagship of 2021 thus far in the guise of the Galaxy S21 series (h/t XDA).

The full Magisk v22.0 changelog includes more than just new Galaxy device compatibility though. It also includes enhancements to how apps are hidden while several bugs have been squashed with this stable update. You can check out the full changelog below:

Magisk v22.0 changelog

[General] Magisk and Magisk Manager is now merged into the same package!

[App] The term “Magisk Manager” is no longer used elsewhere. We refer it as the Magisk app.

[App] Support hiding the Magisk app with advanced technique (stub APK loading) on Android 5.0+ (it used to be 9.0+)

[App] Disallow re-packaging the Magisk app on devices lower than Android 5.0

[App] Detect and warn about multiple invalid states and provide instructions on how to resolve it

[MagiskHide] Fix a bug when stopping MagiskHide does not take effect

[MagiskBoot] Fix bug when unpacking lz4_lg compressed boot images

compressed boot images [MagiskInit] Support Galaxy S21 series

[MagiskSU] Fix incorrect APEX paths that caused libsqlite.so fail to load

If you love to tweak, root, and install ROMs on your device, then the latest Magisk v22.0 build can be grabbed in a number of ways – directly from the official Magisk Manager site or from the associated project GitHub page. It’s worth proceeding with caution if you don’t know what you’re doing though.

