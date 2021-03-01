Since the launch of the Pixel 3, the Pixel Stand has been Google’s signature wireless charger with exclusive features not offered for other wireless chargers. Now it seems the Pixel Stand app is preparing a new pair of features with bedtime reminders and a shortcut to sleep sounds.

About APK Insight: In this “APK Insight” post, we’ve decompiled the latest version of an application that Google uploaded to the Play Store. When we decompile these files (called APKs, in the case of Android apps), we’re able to see various lines of code within that hint at possible future features. Keep in mind that Google may or may not ever ship these features, and our interpretation of what they are may be imperfect. We’ll try to enable those that are closer to being finished, however, to show you how they’ll look in the case that they do ship. With that in mind, read on.

Bedtime reminders & sleep sounds

Over the years, Google has steadily grown its suite of sleep improvement features through apps like Clock, Digital Wellbeing, and Google Fit. With the latest version of the Pixel Stand app (version 1.4.0.358768116 rolling out now via the Play Store), it seems your Pixel phone will soon use the Pixel Stand to remind you when it’s time for bed.

<string name=”bedtime_intro_reminder_title”>”Know when it’s bedtime”</string> <string name=”bedtime_intro_reminder_description”>”When your phone is on a Pixel Stand, your phone will show you when it’s time for bed”</string>

When the bedtime you scheduled arrives, you’ll be reminded that it’s probably a good time to go to sleep. With this reminder, you’ll be given the option to “Go to bed,” which we believe will launch your preferred “Sleep sounds” from the Google Clock app as well as activate the Pixel’s built-in Bedtime Mode which can trigger things like grayscale display and Do Not Disturb.

<string name=”bedtime_setup_reminder_title”>Set up a bedtime</string> <string name=”bedtime_title”>”It’s time for bed”</string> <string name=”launch_sleep_sound”>Go to bed</string>

For the time being these features do not seem to be live in the app. It’s possible we may see them arrive with the next Pixel Feature Drop, poised to launch later today.

More on Pixel Stand:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: