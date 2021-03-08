Rumors around the next Galaxy Watch series are heating up, and it looks like we might get official answers sooner than later. According to a fairly reliable Samsung tipster, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch Active 4 are set for release in the next few months.

Ice Universe claims that Samsung is preparing to release not one, but two new smartwatches this year. This includes a sequel to last year’s Galaxy Watch 3, well ahead of schedule, as well as an overdue successor to the Galaxy Watch Active 2 that launched in 2019. It’s a bit surprising that Samsung is launching two watches this year, as the past few releases have come one at a time. It makes sense in the long run, though, as the branding never lined up as a result of the release cycle.

The real kicker here, though, is that Samsung is reportedly planning a release for this Galaxy Watch 4 series sometime during Q2 2021. That timeline starts in April, but extends to the end of June.

Samsung hasn’t announced anything officially just yet, but rumors have opened the possibility of these smartwatches ditching Tizen and instead switching to Android, possibly even Wear OS. Blood glucose monitoring is also reportedly on the table.

Galaxy Watch 4 and

Galaxy Watch Active 4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) March 6, 2021

More on Samsung:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: