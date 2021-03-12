Even a year into the COVID-19 pandemic, its effects are still being felt. Over the past few months, especially, a worldwide shortage of the chips that power connected devices has left various silicon components in limited supply. Now, it seems the chip shortage is affecting Qualcomm.

A new report today from Reuters claims that Qualcomm is struggling to keep up with the demand for its processors across the board, including the company’s popular Snapdragon chipsets. Apparently, Samsung specifically is feeling the squeeze from this shortage.

One person at a Samsung supplier said a Qualcomm chip shortage was hitting production of mid- and low-end Samsung models. The second person, at another supplier, said there was a shortage of Qualcomm’s new flagship chip, the Snapdragon 888, but did not say whether this was affecting the manufacturing of Samsung’s high-end phones.

Somewhat ironically, the fall of Huawei seems to be making matters worse as demand for Qualcomm chips has been higher than usual as Android makers who are reliant on Qualcomm are looking to capitalize on customers switching from Huawei devices that lack access to the Play Store and Google services. It’s that higher demand that’s left Qualcomm with a shortage of some of the components used in its chipset designs.

Qualcomm was, at first, mostly unaffected by the chip shortage that first hit automakers and company’s such as AMD and Nvidia for their next-generation CPUs and GPUs.

