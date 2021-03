The stable OxygenOS 11 update complete with Android 11 is now officially rolling out for the OnePlus Nord after a couple of months of testing and beta builds.

[Update 03/15]: It appears that the stable Android 11 rollout for the OnePlus Nord has now restarted (h/t XDA). Hopefully, this means that any problems or bugs have been squashed. If you didn’t manage to update during the original rollout process, you should soon see the OTA update on your Nord device. You might be able to expedite the process by heading to Settings > System updates and hitting refresh.

[Update 03/12]: The stable OxygenOS 11 update for the OnePlus Nord has been pulled at least for now as numerous issues have been detected by OnePlus. In an update to the original announcement post, we learn that this is indeed a “temporary pause” as “bugs that have been detected” need to be ironed out.

The update has been temporarily paused to ensure a smooth user experience, due to some bugs that have been detected. We are now trying our best to investigate and will release an updated build ASAP in the near future. Users who have installed the previous version can get the issues fixed through the later version updates. Thank you very much for your patience.

No word was shared on when the rollout will restart, but for those that have already managed to update, we’re not actually sure how it will affect your device. It’s likely that you’ll require a new build to ensure a smooth daily experience. We will update you should we hear/learn more.

Given how long that fans have waited for patches in recent months, this is a big bonus especially as the Android 12 Developer Preview phase has recently opened up. The OxygenOS 11 stable update was officially announced for the OnePlus Nord on the OnePlus Forums, with no real surprises for those that were already enrolled in the beta phase.

At around 3GB in size, this is a fairly large update, and considering that Android 11 includes some fairly substantial new features along with OxygenOS 11 visual and performance tweaks, it should really be expected.

OxygenOS 11 with Android 11 for OnePlus Nord changelog

System Update to Android 11 version The brand-new UI design brings you a more comfortable experience with various optimizations of details Optimized the stability of some third-party apps and improved experience

Ambient Display Newly added Insight clock style, a joint creation with Parsons School of Design. It will change according to the phone usage data (Go to: Settings – Customization – Clock on ambient display) Newly added the Canvas always-on display, which can extract the subject’s outline from any photo and display it on your lock screen (Go to: Settings – Customization – Wallpaper – Canvas – Choose photo preview and it can be generated automatically)

Dark Mode Added the shortcut key for Dark Mode, pull down the quick setting to enable Now supporting automatically turn on feature & customize time range. (Go to: Settings – Display – Dark Mode – Turn on automatically – Automatically enable from sunset to sunrise / Custom time range)

Shelf Brand-new shelf UI Newly added a weather widget with smarter animation effect

Gallery Newly added the Story feature, which can automatically create the weekly stories by using your local photos and videos Optimized the loading speed to improve the image preview experience



If you haven’t enrolled upon the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta program, you should soon see the stable update begin rolling out over the next couple of days and weeks — provided you have the OnePlus Nord that is. There are reports that the OTA update is already available via Oxygen Updater, which might make it easier to get a taste of Android 11 on your device.

