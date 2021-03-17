The third EA game has just arrived on Google Stadia, and it’s the most important to date. The global hit, FIFA 21, is now available on Stadia, and it’s launching with a hefty discount.

FIFA 21 is available at launch on Stadia starting at $24.59 in the US, down from the usual $59.99. Equal discounts are available in other regions where the game is sold and Stadia is supported.

Along with the base game, EA is also selling the Champions Edition and Ultimate Edition bundles on Stadia, both being better deals than the base game. For $29.59, you’ll get the core game along with some addition items such as 5 “Rare Gold Packs,” the Kylian Mbappé Loan Item, FUT Ambassador Loan Item, and “Career Mode Homegrown Talent.” The Ultimate Edition bundle costs $34.99 currently, down from $99.99, and adds more rare packs.

These prices are valid through March 31st.

Powered by Frostbite™, win as one in EA SPORTS™ FIFA 21 with new ways to team up and express yourself on the street and in the stadium: Enjoy even bigger victories together in VOLTA FOOTBALL SQUADS and FIFA Ultimate Team™ Co-Op.

Manage every moment in FIFA 21 Career Mode with new innovations that create additional depth in matches, transfers and training.

Experience unrivaled authenticity that gives you the most true-to-life experience of The World’s Game.

We’ve already done a deep-dive on FIFA 21 on Stadia, finding that the game runs at 4K 60fps on the platform and lacks any notable issues. It’s a well-done port which is great considering the playerbase of this title.

