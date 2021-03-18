Android 12 DP2: Swiping down on the bottom edge opens notification shade

- Mar. 18th 2021 11:00 am PT

0

The Pixel Launcher already lets users swipe down anywhere on their homescreen to pull down the top shade. In Android 12 DP2, Google extends a similar notification swipe gesture to the entire operating system.

Under the system “Gestures” menu in Android 12, this feature is called “Swipe for notifications.” It differs from the Pixel’s “Swipe fingerprint for notifications” option, though the same tutorial animation is currently in use during the developer preview.

Swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen to show your notifications 

Oddly, the setting to turn it off does not appear on the Pixel 3 line. In our testing, we’ve only spotted it on the Pixel 4a and newer. That said, it works on all Pixel phones.

Android 12 notification swipe
Android 12 notification swipe

By “bottom edge,” we’ve found that you can start swiping down at roughly the height of a standard bottom bar or floating action button (FAB) to invoke this gesture. Google has done a good job of making sure you will not accidentally scroll down in an app/feed while trying to quickly access the shade.

It takes some getting used to as your thumb might come into contact with the pinkie stopping your phone from dropping. Regardless, it’s another one-handed convenience as phones get ever taller.

More about Android 12:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Guides

Android 12 Developer Preview

Android 12 Developer Preview
Android 12

Android 12

About the Author