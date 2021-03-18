While a bit simpler in focus compared to other fitness and wellness services, Google Fit is a widely available and easy to use way to keep track of your steps, weight, heart rate, and more. Unfortunately, some users have recently reported a weird Google Fit bug that reset step counts to zero, but a fix is incoming.

For the past few days, some users have noticed that Google Fit has been regularly resetting step counts, essentially throwing out a day’s data. For anyone who tries to keep track of their steps through the app, that’s obviously very frustrating.

The cause of this problem seems to stem from daylight savings time as the issue hit around that time. Users affected were left with steps and heart points showing at zero on the homescreen even if data was tracked, but in some cases showing properly in the journal view.

With a new version of the Google Fit app, version 2.52.13, the issue is apparently fixed, according to a Product Expert (via PiunikaWeb). Data in itself doesn’t seem to have been affected by the bug, with this update simply resurfacing it following the cosmetic issue.

