YouTube Kids, while imperfect, is a useful and easy way to ensure your kids are staying on the right side of the YouTube rabbit hole. Unfortunately, a recent update to the app has removed the Chromecast icon, and while it’s probably a mistake, it’s certainly frustrating for YouTube Kids users!

A support thread highlighted by the folks at PiunikaWeb sees users from the past two weeks or so explaining that the Chromecast icon has disappeared from the YouTube Kids app entirely. Typically, the cast icon appears around the top right side of the app’s homescreen as well as to the right of any videos that are actively playing. For those affected by this bug, the icon isn’t showing in either case, completely removing the ability to put these videos up on the TV.

Those affected by this problem are on version 6.06.2 of the YouTube Kids app, but since the issue first appeared, a new update has been made available.

Rolling out since last night, version 6.08.03 seems to fix this problem. When we installed the update and tested out the functionality for ourselves, the Cast icon was immediately showing and working perfectly. Prior to the update’s rollout, a Google Product Expert did mention they would escalate the issue to the YouTube Kids team, and it seems that effort panned out.

If you were affected by this issue, drop a comment below and let us know if the new update patches things up. You can check for updates now on the Google Play Store.

