YouTube Kids arrives on Amazon Fire TV

YouTube Kids is an easy way to get some peace of mind while letting your child watch content online, and now the app is officially arriving on one of the biggest streaming platforms. YouTube Kids is now on Amazon Fire TV.

A few months after expanding to Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV is the latest debut for YouTube Kids. The new app is rolling out to consumers via the Amazon App Store starting today, July 9. As usual, the app allows parents to set controls on what content their children can view through the app, with filters taking out some of the platform’s more vulgar content.

Amazon says in a blog post:

The YouTube Kids app is now available on Fire TV with tons of content for your kids. YouTube Kids is a separate app and was designed to provide a safe experience for kids that is more fun for them to explore on their own, and easier for parents and caregivers to guide their journey as they discover new and exciting interests along the way. Plus, the whole app was designed to meet kids’ needs, like larger buttons for easier interaction and child-friendly graphics throughout the keep them engaged.

