Alongside its Galaxy S21 series earlier this year, Samsung also launched its Tile competitor with the Galaxy SmartTag series. Now, the more advanced of those products is coming to market. The Galaxy SmartTag+ is apparently launching on April 12.

A listing for the Galaxy SmartTag+ hit B&H Photo this week, showing a release date of April 12. B&H is one of the usual retailers for new Samsung products, though it is worth noting that the retailer sometimes has minor inventory delays on new devices. However, that doesn’t appear to be the case here.

With the Galaxy SmartTag+, the main difference from the $29 SmartTag is the addition of UWB on top of Bluetooth. This allows compatible Samsung smartphones such as S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 2, and others to track the device more accurately, even showing the direction the Tag is within a room.

Track, locate, and recover your keys and other items with the Galaxy SmartTag Plus from Samsung. The SmartTag Plus lets you use the SmartThings app on your phone to locate it within 394′ via Bluetooth 5.0 technology. The SmartTag Plus can also make use of UWB (Ultra-Wide Band) and AR (Augmented Reality) technology for more natural navigation and increased tracking precision. The SmartThings app can also be used to play an audible tone from the SmartTag, or you can use the SmartTag to make your phone ring. The SmartTag supports the Galaxy Find Network for out-of-range tracking, and the ability to control IoT devices.

Galaxy SmartTag+ is available for pre-order at B&H for $39.99 but will likely expand to other retailers including Samsung.com in the next two weeks.

