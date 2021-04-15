Alphabet Scoop 118: Pixel 5a 5G rumors and new Nest Cam speculation

This week 9to5Google’s Abner Li, Ben Schoon, and Kyle Bradshaw talk about the Pixel 5a and what else they’ve learned about GS101 Whitechapel, while closing on what new Nest Cams could look like.

Sponsored by NVIDIA GeForce NOW:Real-time gameplay straight from the cloud to any device you own. Check back every GFN Thursday for the latest games, added every week. Try it now

New episodes of Alphabet Scoop are recorded every Thursday afternoon at 4-5 PM ET. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Play or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Hosts

Feedback?

Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: