As we’ve reported and spotted, Google’s next wireless earbuds are the “Pixel Buds A.” The launch of a presumed cheaper model should not impact the second-generation pair launched a year ago. That said, the Pixel Buds are no longer available in Oh So Orange.

Meant to complement the Pixel 4, the fetching orange variant of the Pixel Buds were only ever sold in the US for $179. They went on sale in August following Google bringing the headphones to nine more countries a month earlier.

As of today, the US Google Store shows Oh So Orange Pixel Buds on the configuration page, but they are “Out of stock.” It’s not clear when this inventory change took place. Listings at Target and Walmart are similarly marked, with Best Buy no longer surfacing the color and B&H Photo listing them as “Discontinued.” From the start, Google said “colors may vary and availability may change over time.”

With only Clearly White, Quite Mint, Almost Black available, the US joins Canada in only offering three colors. Japan originally offered three colors, but the dark hue is no longer available. Most other country stores just offer the Pixel Buds in white, while the UK is the only other place that offers Almost Black.

The second-generation Pixel Buds are just under a year old and Google will presumably keep them around for a while longer as part of offering a line of headphones. Color availability could change, but Quite Mint does match the Pixel 5’s Sorta Sage. Meanwhile, Google already showed off a darker green look for the Pixel Buds A.

