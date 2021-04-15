OnePlus has updated these phones to Android 11

OnePlus might have promised the Android 11 update to a number of the firm’s former flagship devices, but just how many have received the latest OS build or when can you expect it to come to your phone?

This article will be continuously updated with new devices as rollouts begin. It’s also worth noting that OnePlus favors incremental or staged rollouts, meaning that even if your device is eligible to receive Android 11, you may have to wait until the OTA reaches your device. Our tip is to use an app such as Oxygen Updater to grab the .zip files and sideload manually to ensure you are fully updated within good time.

OxygenOS 11 comes with some neat and highly requested features including the Always-on display option for the AMOLED display. That’s not all, as the OnePlus version of Android 11 includes some UI alterations that might not be to everyone’s tastes if you’re used to a clean, almost Pixel-like experience. OnePlus has adopted a One UI experience that aims to be more one-handed friendly.

A major notable about OnePlus devices is that you can often get early builds of OxygenOS by joining the Open Beta program. While that does mean that Android 11 is available early for some handsets, we will specify where possible if a build is “stable” or part of an early preview phase. Here’s a taster of some of the features that you’ll be able to enjoy once your device is fully updated:

OnePlus devices getting or with Android 11 now

OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

After an Open Beta and Developer Preview phase that lasted for a few months and was only initially available on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the stable Android 11 build began rolling out in earnest for the duo on October 10, 2021.

We’ve since seen the OxygenOS 11 Open Beta program start for both devices, which lets you get a taste of new features ahead of the stable channels. OnePlus has relied a little too heavily on OxygenOS Open Beta updates in recent years as a way to get not-so-regular monthly security patches out to devices. Let’s hope this changes in the coming years, but it is worth noting that you can get ahead of the game with Oxygen Updater.

Update 04/13: Visible subscribers in the US that have the OnePlus 8 series have been waiting to get updated to Android 11 and even despite the late-2020 rollout, are still waiting for an update. Speaking to 9to5Google, OnePlus directly confirmed that the OnePlus 8 on Visible will be receiving its Android 11 update by the end of the month, specifically with the rollout slated to start on April 23.

OnePlus Nord

The OnePlus launched with Android 10 pre-installed but has since been able to get updated to the stable Android 11 release after a very short Open Beta phase. It wasn’t plain sailing, as the initial rollout was halted a couple of times due to some issues and bugs that were squashed as of March 2021.

OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro

Shortly after the release of the OnePlus 9 series, the rollout of the latest OS build for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro began across the globe. After some fairly major delays, it arrived in March 2021, which is some time after the initial January 2021 estimates.

Problems had to be ironed out, which supposedly led to this delay. It came with the outdated January 2021 security patch too. Something that OnePlus really needs to work on across its entire product lineup with future and current releases.

Update 04/15: After a long, long wait, T-Mobile has now released the Android 11 update for those with the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro. Although not determined by OnePlus, this latest rollout should now cover all 7T series devices all global markets — including the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. It is worth noting that incremental rollouts mean that even if your device is eligible, you may experience delays in the OTA reaching your device.

OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro

After initially rolling out for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro, OnePlus began rolling out Android 11 to the entire OnePlus 7 series in late March 2021. The stable update still lacks the Always-on display feature but that should arrive in the aforementioned OxygenOS Open Beta phase for both devices. However, this feature can lower battery longevity.

Update 04/15: As part of the T-Mobile expanded rollout for OnePlus 7T series, the OnePlus 7 Pro is also included. This update also brings the February 2021 security patch to the OnePlus 7 Pro and is based upon OxygenOS 11.0.1.1.

Devices that shipped with Android 11





Because of the regular release cycle, there are a few OnePlus phones that have already shipped with Android 11 and OxygenOS 11 pre-installed.

OnePlus 8T

The OnePlus 8T was the first device to come with the latest OS build pre-installed when it launched in October 2020. That means that so long as you pick it up before late 2021, it will have the latest stable OS build ready for you to dive in and enjoy.

OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

Similarly to the OnePlus 8T, the latest OnePlus 9 duo comes with Android 11 already pre-loaded and with a ton of new features exclusive to the latest series. The Hasselblad partnership adds some special camera UI tweaks, Tilt-shift photo mode, and Hasselblad Pro mode, too.

Devices still waiting for Android 11





We’re still awaiting information on when the following devices will be fully updated to Android 11:

OnePlus Nord N10 5G

OnePlus Nord N100

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus devices not eligible for Android 11

Not every OnePlus device will be able to get updated, here are all of the devices not eligible to get the latest OS build:

OnePlus 5T

OnePlus 5

OnePlus 3T

OnePlus 3

You can sideload the very latest OxygenOS builds provided you have the update .ZIP file. One of the best ways to ensure you have the latest OS version is to use a third-party app such as Oxygen Updater. You can use this tool to download and sideload these update packages ahead of the incremental rollout phases that OnePlus is known for.

This method also works with OxygenOS Open Beta builds and is one of the best ways to ensure that you have the very latest Android 11 version on your OnePlus device.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: