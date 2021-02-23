For some time now, the US Google Store has offered an affordable refurbished option for a few select products, including the Nest Cam Indoor and Nest Protect. Today, the Google Store has gained three more refurbished options in the US, the Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Wifi, and Nest Hello.

First up, the third- generation Nest Learning Thermostat is available for $159 refurbished on the Google Store, which is $90 off of retail. If you’re wondering why this is still more expensive than the new Nest Thermostat, it’s because of the learning features that adapt to your routines and try to save electricity. These learning features are not available on the $129 Nest Thermostat, making the upgrade a no-brainer.

Next, the Google Store is offering a refurbished Nest Hello doorbell camera for just $149, a steep discount from the camera’s normal $229 price point. This doorbell keeps an eye on anyone who drops by the entrance to your home and can even track when a package has been dropped off and later picked up, helping to catch porch pirates red-handed.

Thirdly, the Google Store now offers two fantastic options for picking up refurbished Nest Wifi hardware. For those who want to pick up their first mesh Wi-Fi system, you can get a Nest Wifi three-pack — the base router and two smart speaker/access points, enough to cover 5,400 square feet — for $239, a significant discount from the $349 retail price. Or, if you already have Nest Wifi or Google Wifi in your home, you can pick up an additional smart-speaker-equipped Nest Wifi point for just $99, a $50 discount.

Before today, the most recent Made by Google product to get a refurbished option was the Pixel 3, which is only promised software support out to October of this year. By comparison, these latest refurbished Nest options in the Google Store make a great deal of sense as smart home products, especially cameras and thermostats, are designed with longevity in mind.

