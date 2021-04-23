Samsung is pretty good about supporting its smartphones, and arguably it’s even better when it comes to smartwatches. This week, Samsung has rolled out an update to both its 2020-released Galaxy Watch 3 and the 2018-released Galaxy Watch with some Wi-Fi and other fixes in tow.
Software versions R840XXU1BUD1 and R800XXU1FUD1 have started rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch respectively, building on Tizen to fix a few issues. For both watches, the update works on “improving Wi-Fi stability” as well as “messaging app stability.” There are no specifics beyond that for either watch, but the Galaxy Watch 3 also gets some miscellaneous “system stability and reliability” improvements.
Galaxy Watch3 (SM-R840)
Build Number : R840XXU1BUD1
Tizen version : Tizen 5.5.0.2
- Improved Messaging App stability
- Improved Wi-Fi stability
- Improved system stability and reliability
Notably, the Galaxy Watch picked up a much bigger update just a couple of months ago. In February, the watch added several features from Samsung’s latest smartwatch, which included Bitmoji integration, voice-guided workouts, and more.
