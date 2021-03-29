The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is one of the best smartwatches you can buy for Android, and now it’s getting a health upgrade. Samsung is now rolling out a Galaxy Watch 3 update that, like Fitbit, calculates a Sleep Score.

An update changelog published by Verizon (spotted by Droid-Life) brings a bunch of new features with it. That includes better auto-workout detection, bringing the minimum amount of time for detecting a run or elliptical workout down to just three minutes from 10. The update also removes the second counter from AOD watchfaces, at least on pre-loaded ones.

Most notable, though, are some tweaks to Samsung Health. For one, you can now track your progress in the “Together” challenge directly from the watch, tracking your steps compared to up to nine of your friends/family.

The Galaxy Watch 3 can now also calculate a “Sleep Score” based on the quality and length of your sleep with a number ranging between 1 and 100. This is something that Fitbit, now owned by Google, has offered to its users for quite a long time. It’s unclear exactly how the two sleep score methods compare, but Samsung’s is eerily similar to Fitibit’s. We’re also not sure at the moment whether or not Samsung will bring this feature to its other smartwatches.

A good night’s sleep is important. Galaxy Watch3 now provides a Sleep score, in addition to automatically tracking your sleep pattern.

