[Update: Watch Active 2] Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Watch update brings Wi-Fi and messaging fixes

Apr. 30th 2021

Samsung is pretty good about supporting its smartphones, and arguably it’s even better when it comes to smartwatches. This week, Samsung has rolled out an update to both its 2020-released Galaxy Watch 3 and the 2018-released Galaxy Watch with some Wi-Fi and other fixes in tow.

Software versions R840XXU1BUD1 and R800XXU1FUD1 have started rolling out to the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Watch respectively, building on Tizen to fix a few issues. For both watches, the update works on “improving Wi-Fi stability” as well as “messaging app stability.” There are no specifics beyond that for either watch, but the Galaxy Watch 3 also gets some miscellaneous “system stability and reliability” improvements.

Galaxy Watch3 (SM-R840)

Build Number : R840XXU1BUD1

Tizen version : Tizen 5.5.0.2

  • Improved Messaging App stability 
  • Improved Wi-Fi stability 
  • Improved system stability and reliability

Update 4/30: This update is now rolling out to the Galaxy Watch Active 2. Carrying a similar model number, the update brings the exact same changelog as what we saw on the Galaxy Watch 3 last week.

Notably, the Galaxy Watch picked up a much bigger update just a couple of months ago. In February, the watch added several features from Samsung’s latest smartwatch, which included Bitmoji integration, voice-guided workouts, and more.

