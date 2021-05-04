Last year, Adobe released a Gmail Add-on for Creative Cloud for quick access and saving. An update to the Creative Cloud Add-on for Google Workspace today extends that functionality to Google Docs and Slides.

When working on a Google Docs or Slides file, you’re now able to quickly access and insert brand colors, graphics, or character styles from Libraries in Illustrator, InDesign, and XD. This lets you take advantage of the more familiar Google Docs system of sharing and collaboration.

All of this will make it easier to maintain a single source of truth for things like brand and marketing docs, guides, and presentations. Additionally, the integration makes it easier to gather feedback from stakeholders outside of the creative world.

Creative Cloud will appear in the right Workspace Add-ons sidebar below the defaults for Google Calendar, Keep, and Tasks. There’s a convenient “View by type” view with insertion as easy as tapping a checkmark.

This joins the existing Gmail integration where you can easily share links to XD, Photoshop, Illustrator, and Lightroom files when composing a message, as well as saving received Gmail attachments directly to Creative Cloud.

Google previously said Adobe Creative Cloud was “one of the most requested third-party integrations” by administrators.

Workspace Admins can enable this add-on for your entire team using the instructions here.

