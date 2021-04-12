Following the main product getting rebranded in October, Google followed with Workspace for Education this February. G Suite for Nonprofits is now Google Workspace for Nonprofits with key productivity applications available for free.

The free offering includes Gmail, Drive, Meet, Calendar, Chat, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Keep, Sites, Forms, and Currents with a custom email domain, video calls for up to 100 participants, 30GB of cloud storage per user, security and management controls, and standard support. Education organizations will also still have access to Google Classroom.

Google’s discounted Workspace for Nonprofits upgrade path starts with Business Standard at $3 per user/month, which is 75% off standard pricing. Notable additions include 150-participant Meet sessions that can be recorded and 2TB of Drive storage per account.

Business Plus is next at $5.04 per user/month (72% discount) with eDiscovery and retention, video calls with 250 people, and 5TB of storage. Lastly, Enterprise is over 70% off with unlimited storage and internal live streaming for Meet.

The free entry tier and two paid upgrades have a 2,000-user limit, with no minimum or maximum for discounted Enterprise plans. Full details are available here.

Google today shared that over 375,000 organizations in more than 60 countries are using its nonprofit tools.

