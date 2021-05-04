Version 2.37 of the Google Home app is rolling out today with a small tweak that makes users more likely to use the Nest Wifi’s notification capabilities, while faster Smart Display and speaker setup is also coming.

After opening the preferences page from the Wifi screen in the Google Home app, you’ll notice that “Notification settings” now appear alongside “Preferred activities” and “Advanced networking.” This links to the ability to get alerts when a new device has joined your main or guess network, while you can also be alerted to password mismatches and lost connections.

These notifications were first introduced in October but were housed in Settings shortcut > Notifications > Nest Wifi. Users are more likely to encounter the new placement and setup alerts as a result. This feature comes as the Google Wifi app will soon be deprecated and is no longer seeing new user-facing capabilities.

Meanwhile, the iOS release notes identify “faster setup” for Assistant Smart Displays and speakers. Instead of having to select what third-party services you want to use on a new device, among other options, every single time, Google Home 2.37 will let you reuse your past/existing preferences. This should be a convenient time saver that will be available in the coming days.

The latest version of the Google Home is available on the iOS App Store and rolling out on the Play Store for Android now.

More about Google Home:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: