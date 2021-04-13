Last year, Google introduced presence sensing to power Home & Away Routines. The Google Home app is now using location for an “only ring when home” feature so that Smart Displays and speakers don’t sound for incoming calls when you’re out of the house and cannot answer.

Google Home 2.36 is rolling out “Only ring when home” so that Duo and other call providers will “ring your speakers and displays only when your phone is at home.” Like with Routines, the Home app will determine whether you’re currently “Home” or “Away” and route calls appropriately.

The company does note that if there are other people at home while your phone is away, they will not be able to answer.

This feature is available on iOS with today’s update, but still rolling out on Android. Once live, tap the settings icon in the top row of shortcuts and navigate to “Voice and video calls.” There will be a new “Device & Call Settings” menu to enable everything.

