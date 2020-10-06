In addition to announcing a revamped Wifi router today, Google is rolling out an update to existing units and Nest devices. The most prominent feature is a notification when new devices join your network.

Alerts will appear in the Google Home client, with the company noting how this is not available with the previous Wifi app. These notifications are meant to ensure that only devices you trust are connected and have access. To enable:

Open the Google Home app Google Home app. At the top right corner, tap Settings. Tap Notifications and then Nest Wifi. Turn on or off New Device notifications.

Next up, Google touts “improved dynamic range of the slow internet optimizations,” especially when multiple devices are connected:

And, we’re reducing network delays and improving network performance to help you avoid congestion when multiple devices are online. We’re also continuing to improve your connection even if your internet service provider’s network is slow.

The changelogs also touts “Stadia optimization on the upstream traffic” to build on the “Gaming preferred” setting that automatically prioritizes gameplay when streaming even if other devices are connected.

Rounding out this list is “improved DNS proxy performance” and other “general security, stability, and performance improvements.”

Version 13099.94.9 appears to already be widely rolling out today, but the new device alerts are not yet available in the Google Home app. The full changelog is below:

