LineageOS 18.1 now supports the Pixel 3 and 3 XL

For those holding on to the Pixel 3 or 3 XL, you now have the ability to sideload the Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 third-party ROM.

While many Google devices have incredibly long lifespans in the Android space — owing to the extended support schedule — there comes a time when updates do eventually stop. That’s where ROMs like LineageOS become a powerful added tool for those wanting to hold on to their devices for even longer once manufacturer support has officially ended.

The Pixel 3 and 3 XL will be updated to Android 12 in the coming months, but beyond that, LineageOS 18.1 and future builds will be a very welcome proposition. 2018’s flagship Pixel duo was recently added to the list of supported devices, but it was also joined by the OnePlus 7T. Obviously, it goes without saying, but there are inherent risks running a third-party ROM. That said, Lineage is one of the most respected and used third-party ROMs available.

Being one of the “cleanest” ROMs available, LineageOS still includes tons of customization options but retains the “pure” feeling that is often hard to quantify from a usability perspective. That means it’s a natural step for Pixel owners wanting extended software support once Google pulls the plug.

Nightly builds of LineageOS 18.1 are now readily available if you are happy to sideload the ROM on your Pixel 3 or 3 XL — you can grab them here. As we have mentioned, you should be wary of sideloading if you are unsure of the risks to your device data.

