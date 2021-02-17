As one of the most popular third-party Android ROMs, LineageOS has become the go-to for tinkerers wanting to extend the lifespan of their older hardware. However, the LineageOS project is set to completely drop Android 9 Pie builds, leaving 24 devices without ongoing support.

A new code commit first spotted by Android Police reveals that the LineageOS 17.1 is definitely not coming officially to over 20 devices including the Samsung Galaxy S5, Huawei P20 Pro, and many more. All will be stuck with Android Pie builds of LineageOS 16.0, unless unofficial builds arrive. You can find the full list of affected devices below:

Huawei P20 Lite (anne)

Huawei Honor View 10 (berkeley)

Xiaomi Mi 5s (capricorn)

Huawei P20 Pro (charlotte)

OPPO F1 (International) (f1f)

Huawei P Smart (figo)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Wi-Fi (2016) (gts210vewifi)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 8.0 Wi-Fi (2016) (gts28vewifi)

ZUK Z1 (ham)

Samsung Galaxy S5 Plus (kccat6)

Xiaomi Redmi 3S/3X (land) Samsung Galaxy S5 LTE-A (lentislte)

Samsung Galaxy Grand 2 Duos (ms013g)

OPPO R5/R5s (International) (r5)

OPPO R7s (International) (r7sf)

OPPO R7 Plus (International) (r7plus)

Xiaomi Redmi 4(X) (santoni)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 (X00TD)

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 (X01BD)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus Wi-Fi (YTX703F)

Lenovo Yoga Tab 3 Plus LTE (YTX703L)

BQ Aquaris X2 (zangya)

BQ Aquaris X2 Pro (zangyapro)

Asus Zenfone 3 (zenfone3)

Given that LineageOS helps extend the fairly finite support cycle offered by OEMs, it’s disappointing that Android 9 Pie is all those listed above will likely see from the project. However, it’s a tough ask for independent developers to keep supporting a dwindling user base of certain hardware — some approaching seven years old at this stage of 2021.

There is still hope that newer builds of LineageOS will get ported to the hardware, but as it stands, Android Pie is the end of the line for a fair chunk of classic Android devices out there.

