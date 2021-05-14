As the market for smart home products expands, the joint forces of Google, Apple, and Amazon are coming together to form a new standard in “Matter.” This week, the company behind Philips Hue announced that a future software update will make all Hue products fully compatible with Matter.

Matter, the just-unveiled name for Project Connected Home over IP (CHIP), is currently looking at a rollout as soon as late 2021. The unified protocol for smart home devices should, in theory, make it easier for new smart home products and older, still compatible products to talk to each other and to smart home assistants such as Google Assistant.

In a press release, Signify confirmed that all Philips Hue products will support Matter when it launched later this year, including products currently on the market. How? A software update will be made available for the Philips Hue Bridge Hub. The update will be made available later this year.

To take the Philips Hue smart home integration to the next level, the software in the user’s Hue Bridge will simply be updated automatically with Matter. Via this update Philips Hue users will benefit of a simplified connected experience when integrating with other smart home devices. As all previous settings and personalization across Philips Hue products will remain after the Hue Bridge Matter update, users will continue to enjoy the wide range of features to personalize their homes with smart lighting, including light scenes, automated schedules, advanced entertainment possibilities and more.

