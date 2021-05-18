On the night of Google I/O 2021, a playback error is affecting many on YouTube with videos ceasing to play at random.

An unknown error is causing video playback on YouTube to error out for some users. In some cases, it appears that quality drops from a standard resolution such as 1080p or 720p down to a much lower quality before crashing entirely. As far as we can tell, the issue is only affecting YouTube.com, not mobile apps.

The issue appears fairly widespread at this point with a huge uptick in reports on DownDetector regarding the problem. We encountered the problem ourselves and it persisted a refresh, but closing out of YouTube entirely and then going back to the same video through search seemed to fix the problem. Interestingly, DownForEveryoneOrJustMe reports that the site as a whole is down.

So far, YouTube has not acknowledged this issue. Earlier this evening, though, the @TeamYouTube account on Twitter acknowledged an issue with videos not streaming or uploading properly, but there was no spike on DownDetector at that time.

We’ll update this article as Google acknowledges the situation or as reports decline.

