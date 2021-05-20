Google TV launched last year on the new Chromecast, and it’s now being integrated into more televisions. As those sets launch, a dedicated Google TV Community Forum is now available for user questions and support.

Google Help today has forums for Android TV and Chromecast. It’s a place where users can pose questions and get responses from others in the community, “Product Experts,” and — occasionally — Googlers.

The company is now adding a Community Forum for Google TV that’s focused on “issues that specifically concern the Google TV software.” It’s also for problems that arise on third-party products that have Google TV integrated. So far, this means Sony and TCL later this year.

Questions related to Chromecast with Google TV hardware remain in the old forum. This covers:

Issues related to the Chromecast hardware. This includes Chromecast with Google TV. (e.g., My Chromecast is no longer turning on. How can I fix this?)

Questions about casting from your casting device to your Chromecast (e.g., How do I cast content from my Chrome browser to my Chromecast Ultra?)

General discussions that involve Chromecast

