I/O 2021 introduced a flurry of productivity-oriented features to bring Workspace apps closer together. Gmail is now adding a convenient “Save to Google Photos” shortcut for consumers.

On the web, attachments appear after the body of a message as a row/grid. When hovering over, you have options today to “Download” and “Add to Drive.” Google is now adding a “Save to Photos” button that uses that service’s icon with a plus sign in the corner. It’s also accessible from the fullscreen image preview by navigating to the overflow menu.

This will save directly to Google Photos, though only JPEG images are currently supported. The company today only shared screenshots of the Gmail web interface and not the mobile apps.

This new feature frees you from having to download photo attachments from Gmail messages in order to then manually back them up to Google Photos.

This convenient save to Google Photos shortcut for Gmail is available to all Google Workspace customers and personal accounts. It’s rolling out starting today.

