Poll: Which Google One storage plan do you use?

Google has pulled the plug on unlimited Photos storage for everyone but a select few Pixel users, which might mean you are eyeing up or already subscribe to one of the affordable Google One storage plans.

We know that 68% of you out there reading are happy to stump up some extra cash to ensure that you can use Google Photos, but the benefits of a paid-for Google One storage plan are not just limited to storing your photos and videos.

Certain Google One storage plans offer some nice extra perks if you are willing to up your monthly budget — although you can pay for an entire year and save a little too. While there is the added bonus of more Drive storage across all areas of your Google account. The 15GB limit for most accounts is more than likely enough for a few years if you don’t back many items up to the cloud. For just $1.99 you can get a further 85GB to play with.

As we mentioned, the perks start to stack up with the more storage you are willing to pay for. The 200GB Google One storage plan offers 3% back on all Google Store purchases — useful if you are planning on purchasing the next Pixel. That can go all the way up to 10% with the $9.99 per month 2TB tier. If you’re in the US, you also get access to a VPN for your Android phone, which is a really nice extra.





Google One subscribers also get randomly timed perks like a free Google Home or Nest Mini, something that is a nice perk but never a reason to start subscribing alone. Member benefits extend to added Google Photos features too, which is great if the core reason you subscribe to the service is to backup your favorite family photos.

All in all, it’s a fairly solid companion subscription service, but we want to know just what Google One storage plan you use, if at all. Let us know via the survey below.

More on Google One:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: