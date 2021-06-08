LineageOS 18.1 builds based upon Android 11 are now available for yet more devices including the OnePlus 9 Pro and Razer Phone 2.

As far as custom ROMs go, LineageOS is arguably the most popular third-party ROM out there. It took a little while for the Android 11-based LineageOS 18.1 to arrive but support for devices has steadily increased since being made available. XDA reports that the OnePlus 9 Pro is set to gain LineageOS 18.1 access, although no download links or official Wiki pages are live for the handset just yet.

Joining the OnePlus 9 Pro is the Razer Phone 2, with LineageOS 18.1 providing a way to keep the gaming device running for a little while longer. The boxy device launched back in 2018, and is currently stuck on Android 9 Pie, which is why custom ROMs offer the only way to keep your device updated after being abandoned by the gaming-focused firm.

Joining the OnePlus 9 Pro and the Razer Phone in gaining ROM support is the Lenovo P2. The list of supported devices in some form is now quite substantial for a community-driven project. If you are happy to tinker with your device to increase lifespan far beyond what the manufacturer offers, then LineageOS is a very good option.

Given the lack of commitment to long-term OS updates for devices such as the OnePlus 9 Pro, and the vast number of changes brought in OxygenOS 11, a ROM such as LineageOS 18.1 might help restore something akin to the “clean” experience that fans covet. We’ll update this post once the official Wiki pages and download links are available.

More on OnePlus:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: