Google Search adds more detailed Knowledge Panels w/ subtopics and ‘vs.’ comparisons

Knowledge Panels are a useful way to get quick facts and other answers without having to dive into a full page. Google Search is now introducing new result types that answer queries about comparisons, while also adding relevant subtopics to panels.

Comparison searches — like quartz vs. granite — are common and in the past would just yield a summary of a relevant article that answers the question. Looking that query up on desktop still yields this type of result, but moving forward Google will surface a Knowledge Panel specifically generated for that comparison.

This new format is meant to help guide you with what we understand to be common, useful aspects of the topic and help you sift through the information available, all with the goal of delivering the most relevant results for you.

Already live on mobile, the same search yields a panel titled “Quartz Vs Granite” that still prominently features an article with a summary that provides a few lines to quickly answer your question.

However, below are subtopics labeled Cost, Benefits, Weight, and Durability that provide a more nuanced result. Each category continues to be answered by a text snippet from a linked article, but this makes for a more focussed and wide-ranging summary. Another example search for “emergency fund” notes the recommended size, purpose, and importance of maintaining one.

According to Google, “these new panels are automatically generated based on our understanding of these topics from content on the web.” They will be rolling out over the next few days.

