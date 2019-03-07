Google Search widely rolls out Material Theme Knowledge Panels on mobile

Late last year, Google Search began testing various Material Theme tweaks. Many elements have since been widely rolled out, with the latest being a slight revamp for Knowledge Panels on the mobile web and Android.

Color is the biggest change, with Knowledge Panels now adopting much lighter header backgrounds. This is complimented by gradients that increase in intensity from left to right. The lighter coloring allows for active tab indicators — which now feature rounded ends — in the primary color, instead of being plain white and not very visible with the content below.

When users scroll down, tabs are docked to the top of the screen and adopt a slightly deeper shade. Names, titles, and other descriptions in the header are black (or a darker color) instead of white. “Follow” buttons feature multi-colored plus signs and match the Google Discover counterparts.

All Knowledge Panels related to content (music, movies, TV shows, and books) and notable people have been updated to the new style. However, others for publications or locations have yet to be and still retain the darker design.

Overall, this is a minor application of the Google Material Theme on mobile where many other Search UI components have already been updated. As of this evening, it is widely available on both the mobile web and Search results in the Google app.

Knowledge Panels in desktop Search were updated last November with rounded corners and faint outlines when Google introduced the new docked and pill-shaped Search field. Just last week, the Google.com homepage finally received the new rounded bar.

