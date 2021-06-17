The first permanent Google Store just opened this morning, and the company has provided a few more details about logistics, like opening hours for the Chelsea location and how shopping works.

Store hours

Google Store Chelsea is located at 76 9th Ave, New York, NY 10011 and open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. ET Monday to Saturday, while it closes slightly earlier at 7 p.m. on Sunday.

COVID-safety protocols

Google explains that employees will wear masks, conduct regular self-temperature checks, and deep-clean the store every day. This is in addition to currently limiting in-store capacity and passing out masks and sanitizer. In turn, visitors are asked to keep their masks on, use hand sanitizer, and “shop six feet apart.”

Merch and inventory

Google touts “exclusive branded merch” that will not be available online. This includes a tote bag, basketball, hats with the Chrome Dino and ‘G’ logo, t-shirts, and more. Otherwise, the company says it will “carry every product and model currently available in the online Google Store,” though “colorways are subject to availability.”

In regards to phones, “Pixel carrier options available online can also be selected in store.” This includes unlocked models and Google Fi.

Google One perk

One of the better Google One perks is 10% cashback on Google Store purchases if you’re subscribed to the 2TB storage plan. You will get those same Google One credits on in-store purchases.

Purchasing & in-store pickup

There is no traditional cash register at Google Store Chelsea. Each associate can check you out on a mobile device. When ordering online, you’ll have an “in-store pickup” option:

You’ll be notified when your order is ready and receive a QR code. Bring the code during your store visit, show it to any associate, and they’ll bring you your order.

Dogs

Lastly and more importantly, Google Store Chelsea is dog-friendly in true Doogler fashion:

Yes! We can’t wait to meet your furry friends, and will have free treats available.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: