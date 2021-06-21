Following the official launch last week, Google Chat is picking up improved search. Starting on Android, the experience is adding filters to “help you find artifacts like files and links more easily.”

Upon tapping the search icon (in the dedicated Chat app) or the field (Gmail), you’ll see the “refreshed” UI that provides a “more balanced view of search results.” “From” lets you search for people, while “Said in” refines queries by group chat/room.

You can look for attachments (Documents, Slides, Sheets, Images, PDFS, or Videos) and specify a specific date range or “older than a week/month/etc.” The last two options are “Has link” and “Mentions me.”

Lastly, results now also include the content of messages, thus “making it even easier to find the exact content you’re looking for.” Improved Google Chat search is available now on Android; make sure you’ve updated to the latest Gmail or Chat app. The iOS and web clients will receive this capability by the end of July 2021.

It’s available to all Google Workspace users and personal accounts.

More about Google Chat:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news: