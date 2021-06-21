The Google-created International Small Business Week is now in its second year, and various teams from across the company are launching new features to celebrate. This includes a Pixel-specific Google Pay promo when shopping at small businesses, faster YouTube ad campaign creation, and three free months of Pointy from Google.

If you own a Pixel phone, using Google Pay at a small business will net you $10 cash back. The payment service has run various offers since its relaunch, but this is the first to be exclusive to Made by Google devices.

Meanwhile, there’s a new workflow for creating advertising campaigns right from your phone in minutes at youtube.com/ads. Part of Google Ads, it just involves choosing the video clip, target audiences, and specifying a budget. YouTube says this revamped experience takes minutes and also “helps small businesses more easily measure campaign performance.” There will be a YouTube Small Biz Day livestream this week.

Businesses can also use Pointy from Google for free until September 30, 2021. The Pointy box attaches to your barcode scanner so that products can appear online in your Search/Maps Business Profile as they’re scanned to be sold. This creates an online inventory that helps shoppers see what’s in stock on the web ahead of time.

From Google Search, you’ll be able to add contact information and opening hours for your business, as well as create Posts to share updates.

To start, search “my business” in Google Search while logged in to the associated account or tap your profile picture in Google Maps to open “Your Business Profile.” In the former case, “Edit profile” will let you set more business characteristics like beard trimming (for personal care), while restaurants will soon be able to add/edit menus and online ordering options. This joins recent integrations with Shopify and WooCommerce.

