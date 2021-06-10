With plans accelerated by the boom in online shopping that stemmed from COVID-19, Google Shopping has been growing in big ways this year. After announcing a partnership with Shopify last month, Google Shopping is also working with WooCommerce and, now, the tools merchants need to get listings up are live.

Google announced in late May that it would be introducing further integration between Google Shopping and WooCommerce, GoDaddy, and Square. The expanded integrations would make it easier for the millions of online merchants to get their listings into Search.

Now, the WooCommerce integration has gone live and applies to over 4 million merchants around the world.

WooCommerce merchants can upload their products to Google, create free listings and ad campaigns, and review performance metrics — all without leaving their WooCommerce dashboard.

The integration requires a free download from the WooCommerce website that adds “Google Listings & Ads” to a merchant’s dashboard. From the dashboard, merchants can set up their products to show up with relevant Google Search queries. Listings are free, but the option is available to run ads on products once they’re in Google Shopping. Metrics for free listings and ads can be seen all within the WooCommerece dashboard, too.

