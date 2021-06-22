Google is in the process of rolling out the “M89” update for the Nest and Google Wifi. There are several user-facing additions, as well as underlying improvements.

The M89 release, dated June 2021, starts with an expansion of what third-party services are supported by “Preferred activities.” “Video conferencing” — released in November — already prioritizes Google Meet and Zoom traffic. Google is now adding support for Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex, and GoToMeeting.

Meanwhile, the Google Home app’s “Priority events” feed will offer “network insights” that suggest “when and why the internet speeds are slow.” For example:

Your internet is slow because of network congestion. Try reducing your usage. If it continues, you can always upgrade your internet speeds.

This update also sees the Nest Wifi router add support for “hub-free, seamless setup and local fulfillment of supported BLE devices.” C by GE products are specifically referenced and this should be similar to the Nest Hub/Mini capability.

Besides “general security, stability and performance improvements,” there is better “client and mesh connection reliability” and improved “compatibility with Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) networking infrastructure.”

These are new software versions for each device:

Google Wifi 13729.57.15

Nest Wifi 13729.57.19

Nest Wifi point 1.54.253765

This new M89 update for the Nest and Google Wifi is not yet widely rolled out. The full release notes are below:

Improved work from home experience-preferred activities support for Microsoft Teams, Slack, Webex, GoToMeeting

Nest Wifi router support for hub-free, seamless setup and local fulfillment of supported BLE devices (C by GE)

A new network insight in Google Home App Feed suggesting when and why the internet speeds are slow

Improved client and mesh connection reliability

Improved compatibility with Internet Protocol Television (IPTV) networking infrastructure

General security, stability, and performance improvements

