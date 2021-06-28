9to5Google Daily 684: Drive becomes first Google app to add animated splash screen in Android 12, new Zoom PWA for Chrome OS incoming, plus more
Listen to a short-form recap or roundup of all the top 9to5Google stories of the previous 24 hours. 9to5Google Daily is available on Spotify,Google Podcasts, Amazon, iTunes and Apple’s Podcasts app, Stitcher, or through our dedicated RSS feed for Pocket Casts and other podcast players.
New episodes of 9to5Google Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.
Why not add the 9to5Google Daily to your Google Assistant Routine for a quick morning update? Learn how to add us directly to your Assistant Routines right here.
Follow Damien:
Stories discussed in this episode:
- Drive is the first Google app to adopt Android 12’s animated splash screen
- Zoom will get a more functional app for Chromebooks next week; PWA will be in Play Store
- Google Assistant gets standalone ‘Lock screen’ settings for Android
- Qualcomm unveils Snapdragon 888 Plus with phones from Motorola, Asus coming soon
Drop us a line at gtips@9to5g.com. You can also rate us in Google Podcasts, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Pocket Casts to help more people discover the show!
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.